ORG Partners LLC Buys 270 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 174.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,532,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $601,159,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GEHC traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $73.15. 2,334,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,114. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.71.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

