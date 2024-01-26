ORG Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $75.05. 16,432,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,505,944. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

