ORG Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTWO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after buying an additional 5,858,233 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14,160.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 561,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,508,000 after purchasing an additional 558,050 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,996,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,970,000 after acquiring an additional 483,955 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,881,000 after acquiring an additional 377,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5,235.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 310,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 304,751 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VTWO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.16. 2,025,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,770. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.77. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.39 and a 12 month high of $82.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.4012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.