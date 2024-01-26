Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on February 29th

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Origin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.
Origin Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ OBK traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 213,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,706. The company has a market capitalization of $992.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.54. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $39.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on OBK. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Origin Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Origin Bancorp
Origin Bancorp Company Profile
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Origin Bancorp
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.