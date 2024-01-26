Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on February 29th

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Origin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

NASDAQ OBK traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 213,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,706. The company has a market capitalization of $992.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.54. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $39.84.

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $92.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on OBK. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Origin Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

