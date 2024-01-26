ORIX (NYSE:IX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet raised ORIX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

IX traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.20. 17,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,847. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $79.64 and a fifty-two week high of $101.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.63.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ORIX will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ORIX in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

