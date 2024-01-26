Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the December 31st total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Orvana Minerals Stock Performance
Orvana Minerals stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 16,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,510. Orvana Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.
Orvana Minerals Company Profile
