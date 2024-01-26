Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the December 31st total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Orvana Minerals Stock Performance

Orvana Minerals stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 16,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,510. Orvana Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates El Valle and Carlés mines that produces copper concentrate located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain.

