Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $151.00

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 151 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 155.10 ($1.97), with a volume of 110417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.60 ($1.94).

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 350 ($4.45) to GBX 300 ($3.81) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Nanopore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 392.80 ($4.99).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -966.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 185.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 211.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

In related news, insider James (Spike) Willcocks acquired 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £9,841.20 ($12,504.70). Insiders purchased a total of 5,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,026 over the last ninety days. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

