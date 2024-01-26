PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Raised to $108.00 at TD Cowen

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.32.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.76. 2,056,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.78. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $103.40. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 98,391.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,154,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,467,000 after buying an additional 7,147,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PACCAR by 49.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 53.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $323,885,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PACCAR

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.