Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $22,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $693,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,667. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.61 and a 200 day moving average of $154.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $176.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PKG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

