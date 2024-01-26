Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 228.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.40. The company had a trading volume of 303,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.17. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $176.96.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

