Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Down to $1.13

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.13, but opened at $1.10. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 969,387 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.23.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $201.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.50 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. On average, analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGY. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 279.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 27,393 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.