Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 25 ($0.32) target price on the stock.

Pan African Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PAF opened at GBX 17.38 ($0.22) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £333.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 579.33, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.20. Pan African Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 11.73 ($0.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 20.90 ($0.27).

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

