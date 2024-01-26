Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 25 ($0.32) target price on the stock.
Pan African Resources Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of PAF opened at GBX 17.38 ($0.22) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £333.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 579.33, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.20. Pan African Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 11.73 ($0.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 20.90 ($0.27).
