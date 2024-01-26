PancakeSwap Price Hits $2.58 (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for about $2.58 or 0.00006166 BTC on popular exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $638.61 million and $64.48 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PancakeSwap’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 385,748,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 247,063,427 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is blog.pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

