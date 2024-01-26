Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 635.0% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Paramount Global stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. 8,981,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,856,546. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.84.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

