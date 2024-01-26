Pax Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $356.82 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $356.82 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000052 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 356,851,106 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

