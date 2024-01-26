PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 59,648 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in PayPal by 90,307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PayPal by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after acquiring an additional 423,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,567,000 after acquiring an additional 175,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PayPal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,408,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,807,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average of $61.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

PayPal Company Profile



PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

