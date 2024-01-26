PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $65.00 at Susquehanna

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.78. 18,408,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,807,623. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average of $61.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in PayPal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.9% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Investment House LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after buying an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

