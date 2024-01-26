PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Insider Acquires $52,328.52 in Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 19,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,328.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,375,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,730,157.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 25th, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 15,059 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $42,616.97.

PaySign Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of PAYS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 686,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,908. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. PaySign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $165.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. PaySign had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PaySign

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PaySign by 264.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,790,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 1,299,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PaySign by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,437,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 34,843 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PaySign by 11.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,288,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 130,608 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in PaySign by 450.7% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 840,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,911,000 after buying an additional 687,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PaySign by 108.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 309,184 shares in the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

