PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Buys 12,200 Shares

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $535,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,345,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,180,384.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 770,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $33,071,500.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 486,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $20,645,280.00.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF traded up $2.49 on Friday, reaching $48.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,141,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.20. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $56.38.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $1.75. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 4.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PBF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,852,000 after purchasing an additional 321,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,260,000 after purchasing an additional 716,698 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $412,454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,017,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,317,000 after purchasing an additional 295,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,457,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,569,000 after purchasing an additional 37,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

