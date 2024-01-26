PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,848,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,116. The firm has a market cap of $230.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.09 and a 200-day moving average of $172.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

