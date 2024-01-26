Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Short Interest Down 35.8% in January

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the December 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PYNKF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.75. 1,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,022. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure. The company offers an optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system provides clinicians with cross-sectional of tissues down to 2 mm dept.

