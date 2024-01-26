Perseus Mining Limited to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Perseus Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Perseus Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Shares of TSE PRU opened at C$1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.55. Perseus Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.32 and a 52 week high of C$2.30.

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

