Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives $38.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.22.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 60,706 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Pfizer by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 173,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 155,355 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,434,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,101,000 after buying an additional 333,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Pfizer by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 104,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $27.48. The company had a trading volume of 19,488,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,440,406. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14. The company has a market cap of $155.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $44.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

