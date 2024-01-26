Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSX. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,384,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.72. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $140.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

