Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. 308,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,324. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.97.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 98.12% and a negative net margin of 59.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 305.7% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 20,609,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529,543 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 589.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,665,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,838 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 400,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

