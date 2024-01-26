Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. 308,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,324. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.97.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 98.12% and a negative net margin of 59.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
