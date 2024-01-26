PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,000 shares, an increase of 124.3% from the December 31st total of 205,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,618,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 11.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 51,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 22.6% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry Hill Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.86. 1,246,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,258. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $21.15.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.2205 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

