Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Grows Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 87,079.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,931,795,000 after buying an additional 169,106,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,421,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,933,000 after buying an additional 56,686 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after buying an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,964,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,389,000 after buying an additional 27,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,138,000 after buying an additional 433,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.46.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.29. 1,266,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.17 and a 52 week high of $171.36. The company has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

