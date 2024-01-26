Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.54. 4,510,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $63.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average is $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

