Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $834,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.98. 153,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,732. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.97. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $221.56.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

