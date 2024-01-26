Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of SPTS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,666. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

