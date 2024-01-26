Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Increases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PNC. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.53.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.60. 998,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $167.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.03. The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.