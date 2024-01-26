Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Lowers Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $2.02 on Friday, reaching $549.68. 426,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,894. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $554.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $536.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.38.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.07.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

