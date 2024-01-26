Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Reduces Stock Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned about 0.10% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 154.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,309,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,713 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2,852.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,630,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,349 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,425,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 204.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 312,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 209,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 390,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 208,406 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PREF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.90. 381,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,213. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $18.10.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

