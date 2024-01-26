Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 116 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $8.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $613.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,135,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,801. The company has a market capitalization of $277.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $601.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,446 shares of company stock valued at $24,628,376. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

