Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 4,166 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,711 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,811,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,104,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

