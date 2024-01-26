Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 546 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NHC. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in National HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in National HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NHC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.56. 66,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,831. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.35. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $51.56 and a 12 month high of $99.98.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $288.49 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.05%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National HealthCare news, Director Emil E. Hassan sold 7,500 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $641,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Articles

