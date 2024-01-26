Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 646 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,002. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $173.53. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

