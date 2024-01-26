Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Takes $1.64 Million Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 117,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned 0.05% of Sabra Health Care REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 824,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 391,925 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,711,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 127,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,003,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,783,000 after buying an additional 313,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 1.3 %

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -307.69%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBRA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.