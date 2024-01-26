Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Lowered to $77.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $79.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

PNW has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

NYSE:PNW traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,242,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,945. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average is $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.49.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $104,067,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,355,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,174,000 after acquiring an additional 474,174 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

