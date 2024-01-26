Piper Sandler Raises Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target to $336.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $336.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MDGL. StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.97. 234,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,629. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($0.44). On average, equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $393,966.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,268.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $393,966.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,268.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 226,067 shares of company stock valued at $43,382,043 and have sold 8,300 shares valued at $1,754,226. 23.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

