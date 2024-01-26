Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Truist Financial

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PLUG. Piper Sandler lowered Plug Power from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $2.30 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Plug Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Plug Power from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.34.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG remained flat at $3.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 30,735,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,564,488. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. SCP Investment LP lifted its stake in Plug Power by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 19,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth $605,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its stake in Plug Power by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 606,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 183,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 187,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 38,647 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

