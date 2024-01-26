Polkadot 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $186.82 Million (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion and $186.82 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.70 or 0.00016036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000873 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Polkadot
Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,404,372,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,272,111,574 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Polkadot Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.