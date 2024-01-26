Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BPOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

Shares of BPOP stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.79. 193,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,823. Popular has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $87.55. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.50.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Equities analysts predict that Popular will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $555,747.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,435.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,016,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,105,000 after buying an additional 171,391 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Popular by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,382,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,579,000 after buying an additional 786,453 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Popular by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,599,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,829,000 after buying an additional 642,694 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Popular by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,531,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,746,000 after buying an additional 2,916,412 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,772,000 after buying an additional 82,374 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

