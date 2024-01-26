Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Barclays

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on POR. UBS Group dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.67.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $40.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.15. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.72 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,022.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,105,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,448,000 after buying an additional 2,829,184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 86.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,554,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,890 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after buying an additional 1,087,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,437,000 after buying an additional 986,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,473,000 after buying an additional 905,308 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

