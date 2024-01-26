Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Down 33.6% in January

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the December 31st total of 52,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POAI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 2,582.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $378,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Predictive Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POAI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,410. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.57. Predictive Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,018.52% and a negative return on equity of 109.76%.

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

