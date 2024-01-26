Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.50

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 1324251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

Primorus Investments Stock Up 53.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 11.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.82. The company has a market cap of £5.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Primorus Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primorus Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primorus Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.