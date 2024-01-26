Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,967,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146,740 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $31,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,385,300. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

