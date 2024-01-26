Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Ingersoll Rand worth $30,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 16.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,422,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 107,875 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.30. The company had a trading volume of 455,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,407. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $79.83.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

