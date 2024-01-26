Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,526 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $29,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ITT by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,367,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $873,023,000 after buying an additional 47,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,298,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,156,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $617,569,000 after acquiring an additional 68,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,291,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $198,426,000 after acquiring an additional 29,808 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of ITT by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,053,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,232,000 after acquiring an additional 742,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ITT Trading Down 0.2 %

ITT traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.78. 44,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,150. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.18. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.82 and a 1 year high of $121.89. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.87 million. Equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITT. StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

