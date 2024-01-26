Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 687,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,439 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ATI were worth $28,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ATI by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,203,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $672,430,000 after buying an additional 1,827,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,354,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,970,000 after purchasing an additional 527,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,564,000 after purchasing an additional 120,072 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,464,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.95. The stock had a trading volume of 276,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.24. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $47.92.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

